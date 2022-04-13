RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In celebration of 58 years in business, gas-station retail chain Wawa is giving away free coffee. Virginians can get a cup of hot coffee of any size at any Wawa store Thursday, April 14.

On Wednesday the company announced the return of its annual Wawa Day, a tradition that highlights the opening of its first Wawa Food Market in 1964. This year, Wawa plans to dedicate the day to customers and employees by giving back to the communities it serves.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring back our traditional Wawa Day festivities to honor the millions of customers who have been such an integral part of our growth through the years,” Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens said in a press release.

In addition to the free coffee giveaway, Wawa announced it will donate $1 million “gift cards” to partner organizations it works with as part of the day’s celebration. This year’s recipients are Check-Out Hunger, a Feeding America food bank, and the Special Olympics.

“As we mark our 58th anniversary, we look forward to brightening the days of our customers, associates and communities with free coffee, special recognitions and vital resources, continuing our longstanding tradition of providing necessary support to our communities and National Partners during times of need,” Gheysens said in the press release.

The company expects to distribute more than two million free cups of coffee at all of its stores nationwide on Thursday.