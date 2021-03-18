Wawa looking to fill 5,000 jobs in the next 3 months

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Job seekers, Wawa is looking for thousands of new associates for full and part-time jobs, according to a press release.

Wawa, Inc. announced plans to start its first annual hiring campaign of the year with a goal of hiring 5,000 new employees within the next three months. The campaign will run the spring season, lasting through Memorial Day Weekend.

The convenience store chain said the new jobs are a result of seasonal and store growth within the company, and that they are looking to hire both store-level customer- service, supervisory and management-level positions.

“At Wawa, we have made a commitment to providing needed products and services and our associates have enabled us to play an essential role in our communities during the past year,” said Stephanie Capaccio, Director of People Team Operations. “As we continue to grow our stores, services and product offer, we are thrilled to announce a number of new jobs and advancement opportunities for our associates.”

Your home away from home ❤️ We’re growing by 5,000 and want you to join us today: https://t.co/LVex5qrpri pic.twitter.com/Rt7qTNQwqS — Wawa (@Wawa) March 18, 2021

Wawa has over 650 stores within the Mid-Atlantic region, including in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia and Washington D.C., along with the 210 stores they have in Florida.

“Beyond adding new stores in 2021, Wawa has exciting future plans that provide our communities with more convenience than ever before. And, anyone who visits Wawa knows that it’s our incredible associates who drive our business and make Wawa so special,” she said. “It’s a great time to join the Wawa family and experience our unique culture!”

People interested in jobs with Wawa should visit the career section of their website.