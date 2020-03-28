“We will stop at nothing to protect the health of New Yorkers and the health of the people of our country in their hour of need,”: Trump sends off USNS Comfort

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/AP) — The USNS Comfort hospital ship set sail for New York Saturday after send-off from President Trump.

“We will stop at nothing to protect the health of New Yorkers and the health of the people of our country in their hour of need,” Trump said.

#LIVENOW: President Donald J. Trump & Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper speak to reporters in Norfolk, Va., before the #USNavy hospital ship #USNSComfort leaves to support the nation’s #COVID19 response efforts in New York City. https://t.co/TFpr7VZDdH — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) March 28, 2020

According to the Associated Press, the USNS Comfort has a 1,000-beds, 12 operating rooms as well as radiology suites and a CT scanner. It also has ICU beds, a lab and a pharmacy. WAVY News said more than 1,200 Navy Reserve sailors and volunteers have boarded the ship, including medical personnel and other essential ratings to support the mission.

“The great sailors and tremendous medical professionals of this ship are eager to get underway and start their very important mission,” said Mark T. Esper, defense secretary.

He said the department of defense was focused on three priorities: protecting it service members, civilians and their families, staying prepared against threats to the U.S. and supporting Trump’s response to the coronavirus.

“We are committed to taking all measures to protect our most important resource — our people,” Esper said.

USNS Mercy is underway.



Check out this infographic to learn about the capabilities of #USNavy Hospital Ships, #USNSComfort and #USNSMercy being deployed to assist in COVID-19 response efforts. #CoronaVirus #COVID19



Read more: https://t.co/3aKk8IxIJH pic.twitter.com/6FlUEZVMey — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) March 23, 2020

Before arriving in Norfolk, AP said he was considering an enforceable quarantine to prevent people in New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut from traveling.

I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

WAVY said the ship is expected to arrive in New York on Monday.

This article was made using work from the Associated Press and WAVY News.

