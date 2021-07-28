Wednesday morning shooting on 2nd Street in Richmond leaves one man injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police responded to a shooting on North 2nd Street Wednesday morning.

The Richmond Police Department said officers were called to the 1100 block of North 2nd Street for the report of a shooting at about 11:40 a.m. on July 28.

When police arrived they found a man who had been injured by an apparent gunshot wound. He refused treatment for his non-life-threatening injury.

RPD said they are continuing to investigate this incident

