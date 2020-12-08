50 people won a Massachusetts lottery game, most on record

404017 05: Jesse Warlick from Milwaukee, Wisconsin selects numbers for his Big Game lottery picks while standing in line outside a Mobil gas station April 16, 2002 in Russell, IL, a small community in northern Illinois on the Illinois-Wisconsin border. Thousands of people are rushing to snap up tickets for the April 16 drawing, the second-biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The jackpot in the seven-state game played in Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and Virginia climbed to $25 million April 15, 2002 after strong sales over the weekend. By the time of the drawing, the prize could swell past the U.S. record of $363 million, split by two Big Game winners in 2000. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — Fifty people won the Massachusetts lottery game Mass Cash on Sunday, a record according to the state lottery agency.

For a dollar, players choose five numbers between 1 and 35 and mark the choice on a slip. WCVB-TV reported on Monday that 50 people chose the winning combination of numbers.

The largest previous number of people to win at once was 34, Massachusetts State Lottery official Christian Teja told the broadcaster. In this case, he said, the winning numbers all appeared in a column on the betting slip, which may account for why there were so many winners.

Usually, the jackpot for the game is $100,000. But when total prizes exceed a certain percentage of sales, the state agency uses a formula to determine the prize amounts, according to its website.

The people who matched all five numbers on Sunday will take home more than $48,000.

Winners bought tickets from across the state, including in Barnstable on Cape Cod, Easthampton, Ludlow and Lawrence. Five people bought winning tickets in Jamaica Plain, a suburb of Boston.

