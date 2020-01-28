6-foot snake found hiding in couch in Kansas home

1  of  3
by: NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP

ROSE HILL, Kan. (NEXSTAR) — Police and emergency workers in south-central Kansas had to deal with an unusual find hidden in a couch: a 6-foot boa constrictor.

The resident called 911 and reported finding the large snake hidden inside the living room couch. The resident had been living in the duplex for four years and had never owned a snake, so police and firefighters aren’t sure how it got there.

They’re asking anybody in the area who may be missing a snake to give them a call.

