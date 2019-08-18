A Welsh town will install anti-sex toilets that spray users with water

Breaking News
PORTHCAWL, Wales (CNN) — A town in Wales is building new public toilets designed to humiliate people who try to have sex in them.

You may be wondering how — and the answer seems to be through shame and humiliation.

When new toilets in Porthcawl, Wales detect inappropriate behavior — they will sound an alarm, spray cold water, and automatically open the doors.

According to local reports, the public bathrooms have weight sensors that can determine if more than one person has entered.

Additional sensors are designed to pick up activity described as “violent.”

Some residents aren’t convinced.

They wonder what could happen to overweight people or parents who take their children into the bathrooms.

The toilets also automatically turn off the lights and heating when people stay inside too long.

That’s apparently to keep homeless people from sleeping in them.

