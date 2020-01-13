Alabama women arrested after deputy locates 2 gallons of GHB, the ‘date rape drug’

TROUP COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two Alabama women are facing drug charges after two gallons of GHB known as the “Date Rape Drug” was located in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Georgia.

“On January 10, 2020, Lt. Nathan Taylor with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Interstate 85 southbound at mile marker 8 for a window tint violation. During the course of the stop, Lt. Taylor observed behavior consistent with criminal activity. K9 Chapo was deployed for a “free-air sniff” around the vehicle and he indicated to the presence of narcotic odor coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of approximately 2 gallons of GHB (Gamma Hydroxybutyrate), commonly known as the “date rape drug” Sgt. Stewart Smith.

The driver, Ashley Prince, 47, of Opelika, Alabama and her passenger, Jessica Partridge, 26, also of Opelika, was arrested and charged with Possession of GHB with intent to distribute.

“Following their arrest, narcotics agents from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were contacted and they, along with Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at Prince’s residence in Lee County, Alabama” Sgt. Stewart Smith.

Officers located methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana, and additional GHB were located.

