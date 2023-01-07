WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — A small coffee shop in Waynesboro was partially taken off its foundation after police say an ambulance crashed into it.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to Micah’s Coffee at 1000 West Broad Street at around 10:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after it was reported that an ambulance had crashed into the structure.

It was determined that the driver of the ambulance was in the coffee shop’s drive-thru and cut the turn too close when trying to leave. This caused the rear driver’s side tire to hop a curb, which made the top of the ambulance collide with the roof of the coffee shop.

After hitting the roof, the ambulance continued four approximately four feet, taking the building partially off its foundation and rotating it around 45 degrees.

No one was injured in the crash and the driver of the ambulance was not charged.