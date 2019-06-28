Arby’s has an unusual new food

1  of  5
We’ve got the meats!

The Arby’s slogan epitomizes what the fast food chain is all about.

But consumers are now being drawn to vegetarian options.

So, Arby’s is revamping its image with “megetables.”

That’s vegetables made from meat – so not exactly what will draw vegetarians into the restaurant.

Arby’s showcases the “marrot” – a carrot made from turkey breast and colored with dried carrot powder.

While Arby’s currently doesn’t have any plans to sell “megetables” – a spokesperson says the concept isn’t a joke.

