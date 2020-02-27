PASADENA, Cali. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies in Los Angeles County made a public appeal Wednesday for the people who they say stole a hearse with a dead body still inside.
According to the post on Twitter, the suspect, or suspects, had taken a black Lincoln Navigator from the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard in an unincorporated area of Pasadena shortly after 8 p.m. and were driving it around.
“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator,” wrote deputies.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘Bring back the deceased person and casket’: Deputies make public appeal for stolen hearse
- StormTracker 8: Windy with sunny skies
- Gibbs scores with 0.1 seconds left, Irish beat BC 62-61
- Hughes scores 25, Syracuse blows out Pittsburgh 72-49
- Clark’s 3-pointer lifts Virginia past Virginia Tech, 56-53