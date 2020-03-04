California woman arrested after striking sandwich vendor with broom

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – A woman in Stockton, California is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a sandwich vendor Monday, according to Stockton police.

Police officials said the incident happened on East Hamer Lane near Normandy Village Drive when Monique Collins, 44, began arguing with the 50-year-old male vendor about the quality of the sandwich she bought.

Police said Collins threw a glass tip jar at the victim and struck him with a wooden broom before leaving the location.

Collins was later arrested at her home and is facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

LATEST STORIES: