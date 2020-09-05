Celebrate facial hair on World Beard Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Even if you’ve never heard of it before, World Beard Day is a holiday that can really grow on you! World Beard Day is celebrated every year on the first Saturday of September. According to the World Beard Day website, the day is celebrated on an international level.

The website explains that bearded members of a family should relax on in honor of the day.

The National Day Calendar says that Sept. 5 is also National Cheese Pizza Day, National Be Late For Something Day and National Tailgating Day.

