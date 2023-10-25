BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A deer crashed through the window of a Berwick Middle School classroom Wednesday, running through a hallway before being removed by wildlife officials.

School officials tell 28/22 News a deer crashed through a window of a fifth and sixth-grade classroom around 9:30 a.m.

Officials stated a teacher was inside the classroom when the deer bolted through the room, into an empty hallway. Then the deer went into another classroom with a small group of students and a teacher inside.

They say the group immediately reacted exiting the room and locking the deer inside.

Berwick and Salem Township police officers responded to the school and helped officials put a blanket over the deer’s head to bring it outside in the courtyard. Before the Pennsylvania Game Commission took custody of it.

School officials tell us the timing of the incident was in the favor and they’re fortunate no one was injured.

“That event, from the time it entered the window, to the time it was locked in a classroom was, I mean a very short time, a minute. We were fortunate of the timing that it had happened. It could’ve been if it would’ve been six minutes or so earlier, there would’ve been students and staff in the hallway,” stated Greg Daily, supervisor of Bewrick Area Middle School Police Department.

At this time, it is unconfirmed if the deer was tranquilized or killed when being extracted from the building.

You can watch the deer enter Berwick Middle School hallways in the video clip below.