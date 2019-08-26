1  of  2
Deputies: Truck hauling stolen watermelons gets stuck

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) – Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina say they responded to a call of a possible crop theft to find a suspect stuck in the middle of a field trying to haul off a truckload of stolen watermelons.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that a deputy and a sergeant responded to a call about the possible fruit heist about 60 miles (96 kilometers) outside Raleigh on Friday.

That’s when they found Michael Anthony Bryant and his pickup stuck in the middle of a field with dozens of reportedly stolen watermelons in the back.

Officers arrested Bryant and charged him with misdemeanor larceny.

He was given a $500 bond and placed in a detention center.

