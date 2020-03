PORTLAND, Or. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Some thieves are caught red-handed. But one suspect in Oregon was caught doughnut-handed.

Authorities in Portland said a man holding a hatchet robbed a doughnut shop Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area and found the suspect eating a doughnut and holding a pink box from the shop a block away.

The man — 40-year-old Christopher James — tried to flee the scene but police were able to capture him quickly.

No one was injured.