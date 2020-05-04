Florida driver damages parked cars after hopping curb in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Citrus County, Florida man created quite the eye-popping picture after backing on top of two parked vehicles.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a man backed out of a SunTrust drive-thru over a curb on County Road 486. He continued to reverse until he hopped the curb back into the Suntrust parking lot on North Forest Ridge Boulevard, and then reversed onto two stationary vehicles in the parking lot.

At this time it is not known what caused the incident, but deputies will continue to investigate.

Thankfully no one was injured.

