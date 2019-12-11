MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A school bus full of students had to be evacuated in Florida thanks to one student’s excessive amount of Axe body spray.
The smell was so overpowering that the school bus carrying students from Buffalo Creek middle school in Manatee County had to be evacuated.
Manatee County EMS came to check out the students but none of the students needed to be transported to the hospital.
Another bus came to the scene to transport the students home.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- As Newtown students grow up, some turn to activism
- Popeyes selling ugly Christmas chicken sandwich sweater
- Florida students evacuated from school bus following body spray debacle
- Montana dog found in West Virginia starts journey home for the holidays
- Police: Man wearing Looney Tunes jacket breaks into Chesterfield home, steals gifts under Christmas tree