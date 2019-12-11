Florida students evacuated from school bus following body spray debacle

**FOR USE WITH AP LIFESTYLES** Cans of Axe deodorant body spray are seen in this Saturday, March 21, 2009, in New York. Scents shown are Dark Temptation, background left, Shock, background right, and Fever. Axe targets a line of deodorants, body sprays and other products to young men ages 18-24, but the brand is also popular with teenage boys. (AP Photo/Shoun Hill)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A school bus full of students had to be evacuated in Florida thanks to one student’s excessive amount of Axe body spray.

The smell was so overpowering that the school bus carrying students from Buffalo Creek middle school in Manatee County had to be evacuated.

Manatee County EMS came to check out the students but none of the students needed to be transported to the hospital.

Another bus came to the scene to transport the students home.

