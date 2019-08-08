Heart-pounding back to school picture features unexpected photobomb

1  of  2
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL/WRIC) – An Alabama middle schooler’s back-to-school photo is going viral for a snake-y reason!

At first glance, the back to school picture of 7th grader Brooke Mills looks especially cute. The Auburn City School student smiles for the camera in skinny jeans, black t-shirt, and perfectly combed hair.

Looking at the snapshot and you barely notice the tree behind her and perhaps the most surprising “photo-bomb” in back to school picture history.

There’s a large snake slithering down the tree – looking directly at the middle school student.

Brooke’s mother says she didn’t notice the reptile until the photo session had already begun Thursday morning.

“Lord, it was scary! I got two pictures and said ‘show your teeth please, baby!’ Then I saw the snake. I said ‘Brooke come here’ and she looked at me like I’m not done taking pics! So I said ‘Brooke get away from the tree now.’ I said it calmly, but I’m sure my face said it all,” shared Mills.

Thank goodness the only thing the snake wanted to “strike” was a pose in this unexpected back to school picture!

Brooke and her mom are okay, so is the snake.

