Hidden Valley releasing ranch-filled Christmas stockings

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Santa might favor milk and cookies but ranch dressing lovers now have a holiday treat of their own.

Hidden Valley is releasing ranch-filled Christmas stockings.

But don’t worry, it’s not fabric.

This food-safe plastic packaging is filled with 52 fluid ounces of Hidden Valley original ranch dressing.

It comes with a pour spout at the stocking toe and a silver mantle holder for those who want to proudly display it.

You can pre-order now for $35.

Check out the website for more holiday gift ideas for ranch fans.

