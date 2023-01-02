FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Internal Affairs Bureau of the Fairfax County Police Department is investigating what the department described as “audio porn” that went out over its radio system in the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

The department said after it was made aware of the “inappropriate radio transmissions” that were broadcast shortly after 12 a.m., its Internal Affairs Bureau interviewed the officer who was involved.

The officer, who was off duty at the time, was in his personal vehicle. He had his portable radio in the trunk of his car and forgot to turn it off. FCPD said the radio activated while the officer was driving and that he was listening to “audio porn” over Bluetooth in his personal vehicle. The portable police radio captured that audio, which was sent over the radio system.

The Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release on New Year’s Day that its internal affairs investigation still was open.