Intoxicated Utah woman called police to report drunk driver

WOODS CROSS, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman has been sentenced to jail time after calling 911 to report a possible drunk driver while she was intoxicated.

Court documents show 32-year-old Breanna Dawn Hernandez called police on August 16 to report a possible drunk driver in Woods Cross.

When police pressed her for more information, the woman gave her own license plate and started laughing on the phone.

Police arrested Hernandez and charged her with a DUI and having an open container in her vehicle. Officers found an almost empty bottle of Fireball whiskey in her car.

Hernandez pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the DUI charge. She will serve 12 days in jail and be on probation for 12 months.

A lawyer listed for Hernandez couldn’t immediately be reached.

