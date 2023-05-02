PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large snake who made its home inside a breaker box that powers a traffic signal in Prince William County was removed by police after it flipped a switch that controls the signal.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the breaker box powered a traffic signal at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Sudley Manor Drive. The snake was so large that it flipped a breaker switch, shutting the signal off. The snake did not damage anything inside the box.

Because of molted skin and waste found inside, it is believed that the snake was living in the box for some time, according to police.

A crash investigator and animal control officer removed the snake, which was unharmed, and released it in the area.

The Crash Investigation Team is reminding drivers to treat a non-functioning traffic signal as a four-way stop and to use extreme caution when going through the intersection.