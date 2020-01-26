1  of  5
Breaking News
Report: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash that left no survivors Virginia Department of Health investigating 3 potential cases of coronavirus Hopewell City Public Schools closed due to boil water notice Crash knocks out power to 1,600 Chesterfield homes, driver charged Boil water notice issued for City of Hopewell

Largo woman arrested for asking 911 how to file for divorce, police say

Weird News

by: WFLA Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo woman was arrested Friday for misusing 911 by calling and texting the number to make non-criminal complaints about her husband, police said.

Police said Sylvia Shumaker, 69, used 911 multiple times via text and phone to ask for things like a counselor and how to file for divorce.

Police responded to Shumaker’s residence early Friday morning around 1:50.

Shumaker was reportedly “highly intoxicated” when being questioned by police.

She was arrested and charged with misuse of the 911 system.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events