Largo woman arrested for asking 911 how to file for divorce, police say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo woman was arrested Friday for misusing 911 by calling and texting the number to make non-criminal complaints about her husband, police said.

Police said Sylvia Shumaker, 69, used 911 multiple times via text and phone to ask for things like a counselor and how to file for divorce.

Police responded to Shumaker’s residence early Friday morning around 1:50.

Shumaker was reportedly “highly intoxicated” when being questioned by police.

She was arrested and charged with misuse of the 911 system.




