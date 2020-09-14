Lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for more than $81,000

This July 2020 photo provided by RR Auction shows a lock of hair from former President Abraham Lincoln, to be auctioned Sept. 12, 2020, by the Boston-based auction firm. The lock of hair was removed during Lincoln’s postmortem examination in April 1865 after he was fatally shot by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theatre in Washington. (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000. RR Auction of Boston says the items were sold during an auction that ended Saturday.

The roughly 2-inch (5 centimeter) long lock of hair was removed during Lincoln’s postmortem examination after he was fatally shot at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., by John Wilkes Booth.

It was presented to Dr. Lyman Beecher Todd, a Kentucky postmaster and a cousin of Mary Todd Lincoln, the 16th president’s widow. No information about the buyer was released.

