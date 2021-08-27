Louisiana woman sets fire to grocery store while naked

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A Louisiana woman has been arrested and charged with arson after starting several small fires while naked inside of a grocery store int he town of West Monroe. According to the arrest report firefighters found the suspect, Angela Watson, 37, wearing only a white butcher’s coat and nothing else inside the building.

Signs of forced entry were detected and at least 13 small fires were lit inside the building. CDamage caused by the fires, smoke, and water is estimated to total over $1 million dollars.

Firemen on the scene were allowed access to surveillance footage provided by the store manager during an interview. The footage shows a naked woman forcefully entering the store, gathering multiple bottles of lighter fluid and soaking multiple products, displays and a clerk’s stand that held flammable liquid. She was then seen moving across the store setting the fires with a lighter.

Courtsey: OPSO Bookings

Watson was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Simple Arson, three counts of Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and one count of Simple Burglary.