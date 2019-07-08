Man arrested after licking Blue Bell ice cream in copycat video

ASSUMPTION PARISH, Louisana (KETK) A 36-year-old man has been arrested after he was caught licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back in a store freezer.

According to CNN, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lenise Martin III on Saturday after receiving a tip from a grocery store in Belle Rose, Louisiana.

Authorities say Martin was inspired by a viral video of a Texas teenager licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back in the freezer of a Lufkin Walmart.

According to Assumption Parish Jail Records, Martin has been charged with unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity as well as criminal mischief for allegedly tampering with property.

According to CNN, Martin showed detectives a receipt for a purchase of Blue Bell Ice Cream, suggesting that Martin bought the contaminated treat.

Commander Lonny Cavalier told CNN that doesn’t absolve Martin of any wrongdoing, however, saying: