Man charged with robbery after forcibly stealing $10 from grandmother’s undergarments

by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his grandmother to steal $10 from her undergarments.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the grandmother’s house in late August after she reported being assaulted and robbed by her grandson, 19-year-old Jared Otte.

The woman told deputies she was in her home when Otte came inside and demanded she give him money.

When she declined to give him the cash, Otte reportedly pushed her down on the bed, held her down, raised her dress and took $10 from her undergarments, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The grandmother received minor injuries.

Otte was arrested Sept. 13th and charged with robbery. He posted bond Wednesday and has a court date set for Oct. 15.

