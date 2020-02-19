Man held by gunpoint, later arrested, after attempting to steal goats from Stafford County farmer

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies have arrested a man who attempted to steal goats from a farmer in Stafford County.

It’s one of the strangest stories you’ll read all week.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Cole Schrock, of Clear Brook, is charged with larceny of animals, identity theft to avoid arrest and unlawful entry with intent to commit larceny in relation to a Valentine’s Day incident at the 700 block of Leeland Road.

Arriving deputies learned Schrock was attempting to steal goats from a farm. When pressed by deputies, Schrock told them he was drunk and handed them a false ID. He later admitted, however, that he was only pretending to be drunk, a fact confirmed by a breath analyzer test.

Nearby, three goats were tied up next to Schrock’s pickup truck.

The farmer told deputies Schrock had purchased goats from him in the past but didn’t notice him because Schrock was wearing a hood.

Before police arrived, deputies say the farmer’s wife went outside to check on the goats. That’s when she learned the goats had been let out of their pen. She believed someone was hiding in the field, which led to the farmer locating Schrock and holding him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Schrock is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

