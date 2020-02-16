1  of  3
Breaking News
Virginia state trooper hurt after patrol car struck during traffic stop RPS teacher accused of killing man while drunk driving on Midlothian Turnpike Chesterfield residents without power after driver knocks down power pole

Mating snakes prompt closure of Florida park

Weird News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Lakeland Parks & Rec Facebook page

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city has shut down part of their park after receiving reports of swarming snakes Thursday. Turns out, the slithery creatures were just celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early.

The Lakeland Parks & Recreation department wrote on its Facebook page that a group of non-venomous water snakes congregated to mate near a traffic roundabout. It included one photo of the lake shoreline, and a closeup shot of a brown snake nestled in leaves.

Officials said the snakes are “generally not aggressive as long as people do not disturb them.”

Once mating is over, they snakes are expected to go their separate ways.

The city said that Florida water snakes are a native species.

“They are generally found resting in tree limbs over water or basking on shorelines. They are an important part of the ecosystem and should not be disturbed,” the Facebook post said.

Lakeland is in central Florida, between Tampa and Orlando.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events