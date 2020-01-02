North Carolina family finds snake in oven while baking pizza

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WFLA/CNN) – A North Carolina family ended the year with an unwanted surprise. They were baking a pizza when they discovered a snake in their oven.

Robert and Amber Helm of Wake Forest saw smoke coming from the kitchen. When they went to check it out, it was coming from the oven.

“The oven started smoking and I told my boys ‘back up’ so I can make sure a fire or anything didn’t happen,” said Amber Helm. “I looked closely and was like, ‘Oh my God! That’s a friggin’ snake.’”

The snake was sitting at the bottom of the oven, below the pizza.

“I was queasy and it was creepy,” said Robert Helm. “There’s nothing good about finding a smokey snake in your oven.”

The family threw out the burnt-up serpent and the pizza.

The Helms family plans to bring in animal experts to figure out how the snake got into the oven in the first place.

