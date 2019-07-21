Oscar Mayer is renting out the iconic Wienermobile on Airbnb

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – You may have seen Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile on the road, but have you ever wondered what’s inside that rolling hot dog?

Now’s your chance to find out.

The company is putting its road-tripping frankfurter on Airbnb.

The beef link can sleep tow comes with its own outdoor space and even has a mini-fridge stuffed with weenies.

You can only book one night, and it’ll run you $136 with a couple of catches.

Only the first three nights in August are available and reservations will be granted on a first come first basis when they become available.

Get your refresh button ready because that will happen at undisclosed times starting July 24.

The Wienermobile will also be parked in Chicago for these stay giving fans the chance to enjoy the Lollapalooza music festival there.