WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — No structural damage was reported at a Pizza Hut after a car crashed into the restaurant in Northeast Washington D.C. near the National Arboretum.

According to a tweet from D.C. Fire and EMS, units responded to a strip mall on the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue NE on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and found a car that had driven into a Pizza Hut.

Photo: D.C. Fire and EMS

The Collapse Rescue Team confirmed that there was no structural damage to the building as a result of the crash.

The driver of the car was evaluated by EMS but no injuries were reported.