RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Talk about a big fish in a small pond!

British fisherman Andy Hackett reeled in a gargantuan goldfish at the Bluewater Lakes in France. The fish weighs almost 70 pounds and has been given the name Carrot.

Check out photos of the big catch below!

Carrot the giant Bluewater Lakes goldfish weighs 67.4 pounds. Photo courtesy of Jason Cowler / Facebook.

Andy Hackett with his big catch. Photo courtesy of Jason Cowler / Facebook.