1  of  2
Breaking News
Firefighters at scene of working house fire in Chesterfield Police: ‘Threat to cause harm’ at Monacan High School deemed not credible

Police called after ‘bored’ security guard handcuffs himself at Wisconsin store

Weird News

by: Jeremy Tanner

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs-blue_1519319810383_34963273_ver1.0_640_360_1534779960299.jpg

WAUKESHA, Wis. – Idle hands got the better of a Wisconsin security guard who wound up handcuffed and in need of assistance early Friday morning, Waukesha Patch reports.

Police responded to Bath and Body Works on West Sunset Drive around 2 a.m. after receiving a call from the shackled guard.

When asked what happened, police say the unnamed guard told them he was bored, but hadn’t realized he left his keys at home. He added that it wasn’t the first time it had happened either, police said.

One of the officers used a police handcuff key to free the security employee, according to Patch.

WDJT reports that the guard put the cuffs where he couldn’t easily get them to keep himself from doing it again.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events