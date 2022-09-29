STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A New Hampshire man was arrested in Stafford County after police say he jumped on a passing garbage truck in an attempt to escape a DUI crash scene.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mountain View Road and Kellogg Mill Road just before 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

When he got to the scene, the deputy saw that a 2018 Hyundai Sonata had run off the road and went through a field before hitting an embankment. The driver and only person in the car, 57-year-old William Pandolfi of New Hampshire, tried to escape the scene of the crash by jumping onto a passing garbage truck.

The driver stopped the truck and Pandolfi jumped off, deciding to continue on foot. The deputy saw Pandolfi walking along the road and ordered him to stop. Instead, Pandolfi began to run and made his way into a wooded area on the side of the road. By this point, an off-duty officer from the Arlington County Police Department had stopped to help the Stafford Sheriff’s deputy with the chase.

As Pandolfi continued to run from police, he eventually ran into a briar patch and became entangled in thorns. Unable to continue, Pandolfi surrendered to the officers without incident.

Pandolfi, who was found to have glassy eyes and slurred speech, was charged with driving under the influence, hit and run and a traffic lane violation. He was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Pandolfi told police that he decided to jump on the passing garbage truck because he has seen a similar escape in a movie.