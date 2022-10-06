Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Spotsylvania County are continuing their search for a man wanted for multiple crimes — including felony drug possession — after they say he hitched a ride with a stranger while on the run from police.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5 at approximately 2:30 p.m., detectives with the county’s Narcotics division saw two people whom they recognized as wanted fugitives driving in the area of Lake Anna Parkway and Robert E. Lee Drive.

According to a statement from police, the detectives tried to stop the car, but the driver, now identified as the suspect, did not pull over.

Detectives said the suspect then abandoned the car and the passenger — who is believed to be his wife — in a field, near the entrance of the National Park Service on Brock Road, and ran into the woods.

Shortly after, a driver who did not know the suspect’s fugitive status at the time, gave him a ride to the western part of the county, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The driver later notified authorities about the incident after returning to the scene near Brock Road and seeing a large police presence.

Following this incident, the Sheriff’s Office said the passenger, 24-year-old Sydney Renee Woodyard, of Spotsylvania, was arrested on outstanding warrants for felony drug possession, giving a false statement to law enforcement and possession of controlled paraphernalia. Detectives have not yet confirmed Woodyard as the suspect’s wife.

Detectives have since identified the suspect as John Michael Woodyard, 25, also of Spotsylvania. The Sheriff’s Office said he is wanted for felony drug possession, eluding police and other offenses.

Anyone with information regarding Woodyard’s whereabouts is asked to call or Text-A-Tip to the Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822.