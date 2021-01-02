Police officer pays for shoplifting suspects’ holiday dinner

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 12: Reusable bags in use at New World supermarket in New Lynn on June 12, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. Foodstuffs supermarkets will stop offering plastic bags at the checkout by the end of 2018 where reusable bag sales have increased by more than 600%. Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage says the New Zealand government is close to making a decision on plastic bags, and an announcement would be made within the next few months. Single-use plastic bags have been banned by various governments around the world. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer declined to charge two women accused of trying to steal groceries for the children — and instead bought them Christmas dinner.

Somerset Officer Matt Lima responded to a report of shoplifting Dec. 20 at Stop & Shop, where two women with two young children were accused of putting groceries into bags at a self-checkout kiosk without scanning them.

The women said they had fallen on hard times and were trying to provide a Christmas dinner for the children. Lima says he was reminded of his own children and used his own money to buy $250 in grocery gift cards.

“His actions exemplify what it means to protect and serve the members of our community,” Chief George McNeil said on the department’s website.