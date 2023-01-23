MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince William County man has been arrested and charged with impersonating law enforcement, as well as public intoxication.

According to the City of Manassas Police Department, at around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 20, officers responded to a gas station on the 9600 of Grant Avenue after it was reported that a man wearing a campaign-style Virginia State Trooper hat was harassing several patrons and employees.

The man, who reportedly had claimed to be a state trooper, was found by the responding officers in the parking lot of the Manassas City Police Public Safety Building and arrested.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Morneau of Prince William County, was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and public intoxication. He is being held without bond.