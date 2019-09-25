Pumpkin Spice Spam sells out in hours, but eBay still an option

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Looking to try the newest flavor of Spam on the market – dare we say it be Pumpkin Spice.

If your answer is yes, too bad.

Pumpkin Spice Spam is all sold out!

Apparently the limited-edition cans were “pretty popular” they sold out online on Spam.com and Walmart.com in less than 7 hours.

The limited-edition flavor includes hints of cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg.

Recipe suggestions include a Spam pumpkin spice, apple and cheddar grilled-cheese with caramelized onions.

Or you can dice cubes of the spam on a toasted Belgian waffle with whipped cream, maple syrup, and nutmeg.

If you’re still determined to get your hands on a can, you still can but you’ll have to fork over some serious dough.

One can of Pumpkin Spice Spam is going for $25 (including shipping) on Ebay.

