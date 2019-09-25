Pumpkin Spice Spam sells out in hours, but eBay still an option

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Looking to try the newest flavor of Spam on the market – dare we say it be Pumpkin Spice.
If your answer is yes, too bad.
Pumpkin Spice Spam is all sold out!
Apparently the limited-edition cans were “pretty popular” they sold out online on Spam.com and Walmart.com in less than 7 hours.
The limited-edition flavor includes hints of cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg.
Recipe suggestions include a Spam pumpkin spice, apple and cheddar grilled-cheese with caramelized onions.
Or you can dice cubes of the spam on a toasted Belgian waffle with whipped cream, maple syrup, and nutmeg.
If you’re still determined to get your hands on a can, you still can but you’ll have to fork over some serious dough.
One can of Pumpkin Spice Spam is going for $25 (including shipping) on Ebay.