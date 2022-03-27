RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been treated with antivenom at the VCU Medical Center after being bitten by his pet viper.

According to Virginia State Police, the man was admitted to the VCU Medical Center Sunday after being bitten by his pet snake, an African Pit Viper, which is one of the ten deadliest snakes in the world.

The man was given an antivenom treatment from the National Zoo but another dose was needed in order to save his life. A VSP Sergeant got a dose from the Virginia Beach Aquarium and brought it to Richmond in time to be administered.

The man’s current condition in unknown.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.