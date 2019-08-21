Riders blame GPS for taking electric scooters on highway

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Three men on dockless scooters are blaming their GPS for ending up in a dangerous situation.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the men told deputies they were visiting from Texas, and trying to get to the Harley Davidson museum when they ended up westbound on interstate 94.

Daniel Hughes with the Sheriff’s office says, “this could’ve been a situation that could’ve been catastrophic.” They stopped the men as they were attempting to get out of traffic.

“They had to cross three lanes of traffic that were going at 50 mph give or take, in order to get to the right distress,” says Hughes.

They were each ticketed $204, and the scooters were put into squad cars.

“I believe they were trying to make the best decision under the circumstances, but it still was a poor decision in the first place,” says Hughes, “that’s the reason these things have a bad reputation.”

It’s always a good idea to plot routes before getting on scooters. In Wisconsin, they aren’t allowed on highways, no matter what a navigation system says.