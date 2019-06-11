1  of  5
Roanoke man catches stranger microwaving butter in his kitchen

by: MaryCatherine Neal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Zach McGuire was surprised to find a woman in his house trying to microwave some butter. 

McGuire said he heard voices coming from his kitchen, but didn’t think much of it. He thought it was his aunt or grandmother. 

But he soon realized the voice belonged to a stranger. 

“I came flying out here into the kitchen, and she’s standing right there in front of the microwave, getting ready to nuke my butter. And I told her she ‘butter’ not,” McGuire told WSET.

He made the woman sit on the floor while he waited for the police to come. 

“She was spaced out, delusional, probably hadn’t slept in like two or three days,” McGuire said. “She didn’t know where she was at, or she tried to act like she didn’t know where she was at.”

McGuire says homeowners should keep their doors locked and gave some advice for any future intruders and guests.

“B-Y-O-B means ‘bring your own butter,'” he said.

