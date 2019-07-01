1  of  5
Sheriff: NY man calls 911 to say he’s violating probation

Weird News

AVON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a western New York man has been arrested after he called 911 to say he was violating the terms of his probation.

The Livingston County sheriff’s office says 62-year-old Brian Seaver, of Avon, called 911 on Thursday and then hung up.

Sheriff Thomas Dougherty says a deputy went to investigate and determined that Seaver had earlier called 911 to report that he was drinking and violating the conditions of his probation.

Dougherty says Seaver had four active orders of protection ordering him to stay away from a particular person, and he was with that person.

Seaver was arrested on four counts of felony criminal contempt. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer who can speak for him.

