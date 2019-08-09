Snake found swallowing its own tail

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania reptile sanctuary that rescues all sorts of cold-blooded critters from neglect and abandonment had to save a snake from itself.

Jesse Rothacker, of Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, said the rescue staff was packing up for an outreach program Friday when they noticed a kingsnake was eating an unusual breakfast.

The snake had swallowed its own tail.

Rothacker says kingsnakes are known for eating other snakes. He says the snakes are even immune to rattlesnake and copperhead venom.

He said the Forgotten Friend staff routinely notice their resident kingsnakes biting themselves.

“This is the first time in the sanctuary’s 15-year history that one of the kingsnakes was caught trying to swallow itself whole,” Rothacker said.

Rothacker used various methods to get the snake to stop swallowing itself. He succeeded, and now the snake is doing fine and waiting for someone to adopt it.