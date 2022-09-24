RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Did you see anything that caught your attention in the sky tonight? If you did, then you’re not alone.

SpaceX, the famous spacecraft and satellite provider founded by Elon Musk, confirmed the launch of a rocket carrying 52 Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Saturday evening.

The rocket was spotted around dusk by awestruck bystanders on the ground on the East Coast, including 8News’ very own production manager Mike Laffey, who was vacationing in North Carolina when he saw the airborne shuttle.

Check out photos and a video of the rocket below!

Photo by Mike Laffey / 8News

The SpaceX rocket was also captured on video by an 8News viewer in Mechanicsville, Va.:

Video courtesy of Alex Kamaratos