Study finds human hair may be the reason some pigeons lose their toes

(CNN) — You may notice some pigeons at parks that have missing toes.

It was previously thought the mutation may be due to infections or chemical pollutants, but a new study finds human hair may be to blame.

Researchers studied the extent of pigeon toe mutilations at 46 sites around Paris.

They said the birds could lose toes when they walk through human hair, a phenomenon known as “stringfeet.”

Study co-author Frederic Jiguet said, “They can trip on strings of hair. The string might just fall, but sometimes it forms a knot around a toe, and the toe ends up dying and falling off.”

Pigeons also have fewer toes in areas with more air and noise pollution, providing a useful measure for the quality of urban environments.

Jiguet said the study shows, “The more human activity in an area, the less toes pigeons have,” and “The more green spaces, the more toes they have.”

The study by the National Museum of Natural History and the University of Lyon was published in the journal “Biological Conservation.”