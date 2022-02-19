The intriguing stories behind 25 famous paintings

Artworks by Pablo Picasso, Mark Rothko and Andy Warhol and other modern masters went up for auction in a sale ordered by a U.S. court as part of a billionaire couple’s acrimonious divorce. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

(STACKER) — A picture is worth a thousand words, and like texts, art is often meant to be “read” through critical deconstruction. Paintings can be far more complicated than they appear at first glance and difficult to decipher if the viewer doesn’t speak the same tongue. Iconography—the symbolic language of a given work of art—can be sophisticated and complex, reflecting the collective consciousness or drawn from the artist’s personal experience. Why would someone eschew the written word in favor of paint and canvas? 20th-century American artist Edward Hopper appears to have had the answer. “If I could say it in words,” he said, “there would be no reason to paint.”

The stories told by works of art—and about them—are, quite literally, the stuff of novels. Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” inspired the novel of the same name by author Tracy Chevalier. The book was subsequently turned into a film starring Scarlett Johansson. Almost 40 years after Irving Stone wrote his biographical account of the life of Michelangelo, Dan Brown’s “The Da Vinci Code” turned the life and work of the Renaissance master into a romp through the preceding millennia.

September 2019 heralded the wide cinematic release of the latest exponent of the genre: “The Goldfinch,” based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The book centers around the fictionalized theft of Dutch artist Carel Fabritius’ eponymous painting after an explosion rocks New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Ironically, Fabritius died in a devastating gunpowder explosion in 1654, shortly after completing his most memorable work. The success enjoyed by Tartt’s book elevated “The Goldfinch” to rock star status, mobbed by crowds determined to catch a glimpse of the tiny bird tethered by a delicate chain.

Stacker curated this list of some of the world’s most famous images and the fascinating stories behind them. Scroll through the list and find out which paintings scandalized Paris, were looted by the Nazis, and inspired a hit Broadway musical.

American Gothic

– Artist: Grant Wood

– Year: 1930

Grant Wood spent years searching for inspiration in Europe. The work that would make him famous, however, was painted after his return to the heartland. A national icon and leading exponent of regionalism, “American Gothic” depicts what appears to be a Depression-era farmer and his weathered wife. Grant intended the couple to represent father and daughter; in reality, they were neither. The man holding the pitchfork was Wood’s dentist, Byron McKeeby, flanked by the artist’s sister, Nan Wood Graham.

Girl with a Pearl Earring

– Artist: Johannes Vermeer

– Year: 1665

A masterpiece of the Dutch Golden Age, Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” has transfixed viewers with her wistful gaze ever since the painting resurfaced in the late 19th century. Little, however, is known about the young woman who modeled for the portrait. It has been suggested that the girl was Vermeer’s daughter or mistress. While this may be the case, the image wasn’t intended to represent an actual person. The turban worn by the sitter indicates that the piece was intended as a “tronie,” an idealized image cloaked in exotic clothing.

Christ in the Storm on the Sea of Galilee

– Artist: Rembrandt van Rijn

– Year: 1633

Purchased by art enthusiast Isabella Stewart Gardner in 1898, Rembrandt’s only painted seascape occupied a place of prominence in the Boston museum Gardner erected in her name until March 18, 1990, when it was stolen, along with over a dozen important works valued at approximately half a billion dollars. Although the finger has frequently been pointed at now-deceased Boston career criminal Whitey Bulger, the thieves have never been caught, and the whereabouts of the missing artwork remains unknown.

Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear

– Artist: Vincent van Gogh

– Year: 1889

Vincent van Gogh is famous for having severed his own ear; the strained relationship with fellow post-impressionist Paul Gauguin that precipitated the artist’s self-mutilation is not nearly as well known. Van Gogh spent 1888 working in the South of France and was joined in October of that year by Gauguin. Their friendship deteriorated, and van Gogh didn’t react well to the news of Gauguin’s impending departure. The troubled artist cut off his ear, wrapped in newspaper, and reportedly gave it to a local prostitute for safekeeping. “Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear” depicts van Gogh in his studio, with the right side of his head wrapped in cloth. In fact, it was a portion of van Gogh’s left ear that was removed, with the inconsistency in the painting arising from the inverted reflection perceived by the artist while gazing in the mirror.

Guernica

– Artist: Pablo Picasso

– Year: 1937

An enormous, shifting mass of distorted, agonized figures, Pablo Picasso’s “Guernica” was the artist’s personal response to the horrific bombing inflicted by the Germans on the tiny Basque town in 1937. Exhibited at the Exposition Internationale des Arts et Techniques dans la Vie Moderne the same year, the painting was a plea for peace in an age of brutal conflict—both the Spanish Civil War and the dawn of World War II. Picasso expressly forbid the exhibition of his masterwork in Spain until the country became a republic. While his homeland never met that demand, the painting was seen—behind bullet-proof glass—at the Prada in Madrid in 1981, six years after the death of dictator Francisco Franco.

The Scream

– Artist: Edvard Munch

– Year: 1893

Popularly known as “The Scream,” Norwegian artist Edvard Munch’s expressionist masterpiece is frequently interpreted as a primal response to the excessive pressures of modern life. Originally titled “The Shriek of Nature,” the image was created with an entirely different intent, as related by Munch himself, “One evening I was walking along a path, the city was on one side and the fjord below. I felt tired and ill. I stopped and looked out over the fjord—the sun was setting, and the clouds turning blood red. I sensed a scream passing through nature; it seemed to me that I heard the scream. I painted this picture, painted the clouds as actual blood. The color shrieked.”

The iconic painting was stolen from the Oslo National Gallery in 1994; the culprit was apprehended and the painting recovered several months later. Ironically, a 1910 version of “The Scream” was taken in broad daylight from the Munch Museum in 2004. It, too, was eventually recovered despite fears it had been destroyed.

Two Tahitian Women

– Artist: Paul Gauguin

– Year: 1899

A leading post-impressionist and frenemy of Vincent van Gogh, Gauguin abandoned his wife and children for a hedonistic life in the South Seas. Admired for over a century for his seemingly innocent portraits of Tahitian women, Gaughin was also a syphilitic sexual predator who molested countless young girls in his Polynesian pleasure palace dubbed “The House of Orgasm.”

Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer

– Artist: Gustav Klimt

– Year: 1907

One of a handful of paintings seized by the Nazis from the family home of Ferdinand Bloch-Bauer, this glittering portrait by fin-de-siecle artist Gustav Klimt depicts the Viennese sugar magnate’s wife—art enthusiast and society hostess Adele Bloch-Bauer. After the war, the portrait turned up in the state-run Galerie Belvedere. Maria Altmann, Adele’s niece, spent years fighting for the painting’s return, finally triumphing in 2006. The incredible story was made into a film, “Woman in Gold,” starring Helen Mirren as Altmann. Both patron and muse, Bloch-Bauer is the only sitter Klimt painted twice.

Lascaux Cave Paintings

– Artist: Unknown

– Year: c. 15,000–17,000 B.C.

In 1940, 18-year-old Marcel Ravidat opened a window to the distant past when he fell into a hole while out walking with his dog in the Dordogne region of France. The hole led to a cave covered with approximately 6,000 Paleolithic images depicting animals, enigmatic symbols, and a lone human form. The purpose of the paintings, created with mineral pigments and charcoal, is obscure but may be linked to some sort of ceremonial rite.

Portrait of Madame X

– Artist: John Singer Sargent

– Year: 1883–84

John Singer Sargent’s moody portrait of Virginie Avegno Gautreau, the American wife of a French banker, outraged critics when it was first exhibited at the Paris Salon 1884. Sargent had hoped the portrait would make his career. The painting, however, set off a scandal of such magnitude that Sargent exiled himself to England. What was it that had so offended Parisian high society? While the image’s overt sexuality was expected for a mythological heroine and tolerable for a prostitute moonlighting as an artist’s model, it was downright threatening when applied to a woman of their own cast.

At the Moulin Rouge

– Artist: Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec

– Year: 1892–95

Born to wealth and privilege, Toulouse-Lautrec abandoned his aristocratic roots in favor of the working-class Montmartre district and its colorful nightlife. The artist appears to have been afflicted with a genetic disorder affecting growth and bone development; he walked with a cane and reached an adult height of just 4 feet, 8 inches tall. Taunted for his physical appearance, he self-medicated with alcohol, notably absinthe. “At the Moulin Rouge” depicts the world in which Toulouse-Lautrec felt most at ease. In addition to entertainers such as red-headed chanteuse Jane Avril and dancer May Milton (with the verdigris-tinted complexion), the piece also includes a self-portrait of the artist in the company of his cousin, Gabriel Tapié de Céleyran.

The Ambassadors

– Artist: Hans Holbein the Younger

– Year: 1533

The most in-demand portrait painter of his era, Hans Holbein spent a considerable amount of time at the court of Henry VIII. “The Ambassadors” depicts Jean de Dinteville, the French ambassador to England, and his friend, George de Selve, both in their late 20s; de Selve, the bishop of Lavaur, served as ambassador to both the Holy Roman emperor and the pope.

The painting is scattered with allegorical components, including a lute with broken strings—perhaps symbolic of Henry VIII’s break with Rome so that he could divorce Catherine of Aragon and marry his mistress, Anne Boleyn. The blurry, black-and-white object that bisects the bottom of the composition is, in fact, a human skull, representing mortality. Striking use of anamorphosis, it can only be viewed from an acute angle, forcing observers to view the painting from a variety of perspectives.

Judith Slaying Holofernes

– Artist: Artemisia Gentileschi

– Year: 1610

Historically, it hasn’t been easy for women artists to break into the big time, but Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi did just that, exercising her demons in the process. Sexually assaulted at 18, Gentileschi angrily confronted her attacker in a public trial which ultimately set him free. She channeled her ensuing rage into her work, notably “Judith Slaying Holofernes,” which depicts determined Old Testament heroine Judith severing the head of the drunken Babylonian general.

Myra

– Artist: Marcus Harvey

– Year: 1995

When Marcus Harvey’s massive painting of Britain’s most despised woman—’60s child killer Myra Hindley—debuted at the 1997 Sensation exhibition at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, to say it was met with controversy would be an understatement. Four members of the Academy resigned in protest and the painting was vandalized repeatedly.

The Two Fridas

– Artist: Frida Kahlo

– Year: 1939

Mexican artist Frida Kahlo has developed an almost cult-like following in recent years, but took a back seat to husband and fellow-artist Diego Rivera during her lifetime. Kahlo’s work is infused with a deeply personal iconography and references a life of physical and emotional anguish. “The Two Fridas,” portrays the artist before and after her painful separation from Rivera; on the left as a bride with an eviscerated heart, and on the right dressed in the traditional Mexican costume she favored during happier times with Rivera.

The Ghent Altarpiece

– Artist: Hubert and Jan van Eyck

– Year: c. 1432

Set aflame by Calvinists, hacked apart by avaricious dealers, and repeatedly stolen, “The Ghent Altarpiece” is arguably the most resilient painting in the history of art. Brothers Hubert and Jan van Eyck’s Early Netherlandish polyptych, composed of 12 panels, was created for St. Bavo’s Cathedral in Ghent, Belgium. In 1934, one of the smaller panels was stolen and never recovered. Several years later, Hitler developed an interest in the painting and had it transported to Germany, where it was rescued from a salt mine by the military unit composed of art historians known as The Monuments Men.

Juan de Pareja

– Artist: Velázquez (Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez)

– Year: 1650

A masterpiece of the Spanish Baroque, Velázquez’s introspective portrait of his atelier assistant, Juan de Pareja, was met with applause from contemporaries. An artist in his own right, Pareja wasn’t Velázquez’s assistant by choice—he was the artist’s slave. Shortly after the painting was finished, Pareja was freed and went on to work as a painter in Madrid.

The Persistence of Memory

– Artist: Salvador Dali

– Year: 1931

Surrealist Salvador Dali subverts reality with this mesmerizing image of deflated timepieces scattered over a desert landscape. The composition defies logic, evoking a dream-like state. Dali employed the “paranoiac-critical method” in his artistic process, self-inducing a delusional state.

Portrait of the Boy Eutyches

– Artist: Unknown

– Year: c. 100–150 A.D.

“Portrait of the Boy Eutyches” is just one of hundreds of remarkably life-like paintings produced in the ancient Egyptian Fayum region. Noted for their large, expressive eyes, these panels were painted with encaustics (hot wax tinted with pigments). Roman Egypt was a cultural melting pot, and the Fayum portraits reflect the cultural crossroads in which they were created. The encaustic process used by the Romans was developed by the ancient Greeks, and the resulting portraits were placed over the faces of the mummified dead—a distinctively Egyptian tradition.

A Sunday on La Grande Jatte

– Artist: Georges Seurat

– Year: 1884

It took Seurat two years to finish his best-known work, pieced together from dozens of sketches the artist made of working-class Parisians. Critics panned the 7-by-10-foot painting when it was first exhibited in 1886, dubious of the complicated theory of light and color underpinning Seurat’s pioneering pointillism. Over the course of the next century, popular opinion buoyed the painting to cult status, inspiring Stephen Sondheim to pen the hit Broadway musical “Sunday in the Park with George.”

The Son of Man

– Artist: René Magritte

– Year: 1946

The works of the Belgian painter René Magritte are frequently head-scratchers, and “The Son of Man”—a self-portrait of the artist with his face obscured by a giant apple—is no exception. The apple was one of the artist’s favorite motifs, but its meaning is uncertain. The title chosen by Magritte is perhaps more illuminating, referencing Jesus Christ. Some critics have called the piece a surrealist interpretation of the transfiguration of Jesus.

Liberty Leading the People

– Artist: Eugène Delacroix

– Year: 1830

While Delacroix’s “Liberty Leading the People” may be familiar to modern viewers from the cover of Coldplay’s 2008 release,“Viva la Vida,” the exuberant canvas was originally intended to celebrate the July Revolution of 1830. Dominating the composition is the central figure of a woman holding the tricolor—considered to be the earliest known depiction of Marianne, the female personification of the Republic of France.

Washington Crossing the Delaware

– Artist: Emanuel Leutze

– Year: 1851

Not only was the iconic “Washington Crossing the Delaware” painted almost 75 years after the Revolutionary War, but it was also painted by German artist Emanuel Leutze in Düsseldorf. Leutze had spent time in the U.S. and painted the scene with the hope that it would inspire European revolutionaries.

Campbell’s Soup Cans

– Artist: Andy Warhol

– Year: 1962

The panels composing Andy Warhol’s “32 Campbell’s Soup Cans” were almost separated for all eternity when they were first exhibited at Los Angeles’ Ferus Gallery. The paintings were an immediate hit, and owner Irving Blum sold five of them before coming to the shrewd realization that the canvases would be of even greater value as a complete set. Blum tracked down the paintings that had sold (including one belonging to actor Dennis Hopper), and reunited them.

Mona Lisa

– Artist: Leonardo da Vinci

– Year: 1503

Leonardo da Vinci’s woman of mystery has intrigued viewers for centuries. Traditionally identified as Italian noblewoman Lisa Del Giocondo, countless hypotheses have been put forth as to the sitter’s identity as well as explanations for her seemingly enigmatic smile. Extensive multi-spectral imaging conducted by Lumiere Technology in 2006, which uncovered years of varnish, didn’t shed any light as to the reasons behind the Mona Lisa’s facial expression, but it did reveal that her smile was originally broader than it appears today.