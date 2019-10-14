1  of  2
Breaking News
Police find remains of infant buried in Chesterfield County 3 injured in school bus crash involving tractor-trailer

Truck launches from street in Wisconsin, crashes through roof of home

Weird News

by: Brittany Toolis

Posted: / Updated:

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – There’s something you don’t see every day: Police say a pick-up truck launched into the air and landed on the roof of a house in Wisconsin on Saturday.

At approximately 4:26 p.m. on October 12, the Town of Beloit Fire Department and Town of Beloit Police Department were dispatched to 2919 S Park Ave in the Town of Beloit for a car vs house.

An off-duty Deputy Fire Chief arrived on scene first and found a pick-up truck through the roof of the garage on a condo. Occupants of the house were home at the time of the crash but uninjured.

Police and Fire crews were on scene for over two hours while the truck was being removed from the house.

The garage area of the condo was extensively damaged. Damage estimates of the structure and personal belongings are unknown at this time.

It’s unclear how exactly the crash occurred. No emergency responders were injured.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events