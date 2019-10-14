Truck launches from street in Wisconsin, crashes through roof of home

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – There’s something you don’t see every day: Police say a pick-up truck launched into the air and landed on the roof of a house in Wisconsin on Saturday.

At approximately 4:26 p.m. on October 12, the Town of Beloit Fire Department and Town of Beloit Police Department were dispatched to 2919 S Park Ave in the Town of Beloit for a car vs house.

An off-duty Deputy Fire Chief arrived on scene first and found a pick-up truck through the roof of the garage on a condo. Occupants of the house were home at the time of the crash but uninjured.

Police and Fire crews were on scene for over two hours while the truck was being removed from the house.

The garage area of the condo was extensively damaged. Damage estimates of the structure and personal belongings are unknown at this time.

It’s unclear how exactly the crash occurred. No emergency responders were injured.

