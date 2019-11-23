Turkey chases mail carrier from mailbox every day

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — A mail carrier in Waukesha County, Wisconson, has a special admirer: a turkey.

The bird has been spotted chasing Jeff Byrne day after day.

“He didn’t pay me any attention at all in the first couple of months,” he told WISN. “He’s acquainted himself quite well with the truck, and now he’s started to follow me.”

Byrne said he’s been told the turkey is a male and might be waiting for a mate.

He said so far, the interactions haven’t really been violent but they do ruffle Byrne’s feathers.

“He did startle me one time last week when I was coming back to the truck. He kind of jumped up and flapped his wings, feathers. Got real close to my face.”

When asked if the bird was annoying, Byrne replied, “It’s Thanksgiving. I can’t say he’s annoying. (It’s) too close to his holiday.”